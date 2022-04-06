Hyderabad: Sainathapuram residents complain of bad roads

Hyderabad: The residents of Sainathapuram are facing inconvenience due to dug-up roads. Taking a walk or riding vehicles on these roads have become a nightmare for residents, especially children and the elderly.

In last April, the roads were dug up for laying drainage pipelines. At that time, the residents took alternative routes to reach their destinations. However, after the completion of works, the roads were not re-carpeted. Despite the fact that residents made several appeals to the authorities of Malkajgiri municipality, the Corporators, and the local MLA, the roads are left unattended to.

The authorities and public representatives are also remaining deaf to the public grievances. Also, there are growing speculations that a political fight between a corporator from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the local MLA of Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as one of the reasons for the delay in road works.

"There is an absolute lack of empathy from the GHMC and the elected leaders. This road leads to a school too. The roads in bad shape are causing inconvenience to residents as well as the school children. If my four-year child wants to learn to ride a bicycle, can he learn on these roads?" asked N Bhagirath, a resident. Another resident, Sitha Mahalakshmi, a homemaker said, "I go to the temple in the early hours and find it difficult to walk on this road as it is uneven and scattered with stones. I don't prefer taking my grandchildren out for a walk because of the worst condition of roads. We request the authorities concerned to take immediate action, and it is their responsibility to address the public grievances."