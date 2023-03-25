Hyderabad: SCR earns whopping Rs 5, 000 cr in Originating Passenger Revenue

Hyderabad: South Central Railway achieved a major milestone by surpassing Rs. 5,000 crores in Originating Passenger Revenue for the first time in its history. The zone earned Rs. Rs. 5,000.81 Crore in Originating Passenger Revenue, which is Rs 881.37 Crore more than the previous best earnings registered in 2019-20. According to SCR officials, keeping in view the continuous demand for some trains, the zone has permanently augmented 200 coaches in various Express trains resulting in greater patronage for these trains.

In addition, to meet the seasonal demand of passengers, 200 additional coaches have also been temporarily augmented during the current year. In fact, the passenger demand has been monitored on a day-to-day basis and extra coaches have been attached, wherever feasible, to meet extra demand. In fact, 10,539 coaches have been attached to Express trains on a day-to-day basis to clear waitlisted passengers, due to which 9,83,559 passengers got confirmed berths resulting in additional earnings of Rs.81.28 crore to Railways.

Similarly, to meet the additional demand of the passengers during festive and holiday seasons, 3,543 special trains were operated during Dasara, Diwali, Sabarimalai, Christmas/New Year, Sankranthi, Holi, in which 30.42 lakh passengers were transported, resulting in additional earnings of Rs.219.80 Crore. Further, the year also witnessed the introduction of new trains as well, said senior officer, SCR.

For the comfort of the passengers, eight pairs of Express trains have been converted to LHB rakes, which also led to more number of people availing the service due to the higher carrying capacity of LHB trains. All these measures have led to increased patronage of passengers towards rail services. This is reflected in the 123% occupancy of the Express trains in the zone, he added.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, stated that the efficient coordination between various departments and effective utilization of available resources has resulted in the zone achieving the best performance and this gives extreme satisfaction in leading this premiere Zone.