Hyderabad: Scribes object to be dubbed super virus spreaders

Hyderabad: Various journalists' associations have welcomed the State government move to vaccinate all accredidated journalists at designated centres on Friday and Saturday.

They have however taken strong objection to their inclusion in the list of super spreaders. The associations said on Thursday that even during the first wave of Covid Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself said that journalists were among the front-line warriors.

"It is unfortunate that the Information and Public Relations department has clubbed journalists with super spreaders while ignoring those who are associated with media houses and could be the real super spreaders. The government forgot about newspaper delivery boys, who go from door to door every morning.

Similarly, the government also did not include milk delivery boys in the list of super spreaders. The associations stated that these categories too should have been included in the list of super spreaders and given vaccination on priority.