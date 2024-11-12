Live
Hyderabad Set for Major Expansion: 24 Municipalities to Merge into GHMC
Hyderabad is expanding its Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) boundaries by merging 24 nearby municipalities.
Hyderabad plans to expand by merging nearby municipalities into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
The aim is to create a Greater City Corporation (GCC) to better manage the city's growth and infrastructure needs.
24 Municipalities to Merge with GHMC
Starting in January 2025, the government will merge 24 municipalities into the GHMC as their terms come to an end.
The move is expected to increase the city’s governance capacity and bring a more streamlined approach to managing the city’s development.
The government plans to finalise the GCC by December 2025, with the help of a dedicated committee to assess infrastructure requirements and revenue resources.
Balancing Growth Across Developed and Underdeveloped Areas
A key part of the expansion is merging developed areas like Serilingampally with less-developed areas like the Old City to ensure balanced growth and financial stability.
Expanding the City’s Boundaries
The expanded GHMC or GCC will cover 1,800 to 2,000 square kilometers, a major increase from the current 650 square kilometers.
To manage this larger area, the government is thinking about dividing it into three smaller corporations. Each corporation would handle 600-650 square kilometers.
Preparing Hyderabad for the Future
The expansion plan is designed to help Hyderabad grow in a balanced and sustainable way.
By merging nearby municipalities, the government aims to make the city more adaptable to future needs. Over time, the GCC will transform Hyderabad into a global metropolis.
This will boost its competitiveness and improve the quality of life for residents.