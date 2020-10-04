Hyderabad: Shrinking jobs put aspirants in a fix

Hyderabad: Competition in the job market has increased significantly in the city as those who returned from foreign shores have joined the ranks of unemployed locals. "The competition in job market has increased many folds post-lockdown as applicants from IT and non-IT sectors besides those returning from foreign countries, especially Middle East and East Asia, have joined the list of job aspirants turning the situation more challenging than earlier," informed Dr Babar Zamaan, Associate Director, Aspratech Consultants, Hyderabad.



A majority of aspirants, he said, are from the non-IT sector, followed by employees of IT companies who have lost their jobs recently after the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown. Of the 500 applicants keen to move abroad through our consultancy, 300 have registered their names last month expressing keen interest in settling abroad for a better life. Lack of better job opportunities, less scope for doing business, financial impediments to new businesses are some of the factors that are forcing youngsters to explore a better career and life away from home.

The situation is compounded by companies hard hit by lockdown preferring layoffs to stay afloat While medical stream students are weighing options to move out to foreign countries in order to pursue medicine courses as well as better future, IT and non-IT candidates are finding it difficult to get suitable jobs in the city as the number of competitors has increased in recent days, frustrating their chances, according to Nagesh Kumar, Executive, Globetrot, a city-based overseas consultancy.