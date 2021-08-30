Hyderabad: Special postal cover on PV Sindhu released

Hyderabad: A special postal cover on star shuttler PV Sindhu was released on the occasion of National Sports Day on Sunday.

The Department of Posts has come out with the special cover to motivate the young generation and also to commemorate the success of Indian sportspersons at the Tokyo Olympics- 2020.

Sindhu, who bagged a bronze medal at the Olympics, is the first individual woman athlete from the country to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics. The 26-year-old, who won a silver medal in Rio Olympics, is also the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion.

She has also been honoured with Arjuna Award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

Chief Postmaster-General, Telangana Postal Circle S Rajendra Kumar, released the cover here. He congratulated Sindhu for achieving two consecutive medals at Olympics and wished her to secure a gold medal in future. He stated that the release of cover will motivate parents in encouraging their wards for excelling in sports.

In her remarks, Sindhu said, "This is really a proud and honoured moment," for her. She thanked the department for releasing the cover, specially on the National Sports Day. She said she would work hard to win more medals for the nation.

The special postal covers will be available for sale at Khairatabad Head Post Office and also online at https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/buy_Gueststamps.aspx The cost of the special cover with cancellation is Rs 50 and without cancellation is Rs 45.

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, on the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.