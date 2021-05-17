Hyderabad: Staff crunch in UPHC forces patients to return home

Darulshifa: Astonishingly, at times when the government should have sharpened their tools to fight the battle against the second wave of Corona, a large number of people are turning back without consulting the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in parts of the Old City. The patients claim they are asked to leave and are forced to visit private clinics and hospitals.

The patients, especially those hailing from underprivileged backgrounds and who wish to consult government hospitals, were seen on Monday going back from the area UPHCs, as most of them lack staff. They said that there are several such centres without staff, due to which no sick are approaching and even no testing is being done.

A large number of patients visit daily major UPHCs in the Old city, including Panjesha, Darulshifa, Jambagh, Dabeerpura and Azampura. But for last few days they were seen leaving the centres.

Shaik Hussain, a resident of Noor Khan Bazar, said "I visited UPHC at Dabeerpura for conducting a test, but waiting for an hour, I returned home. I am unaware that the centre is lacking staff or testing kits. They just asked patients to wait. A long queue was formed. But later all were asked to leave," he added.

A visit to a UPHC on Monday showed a large number of patients standing in a queue for testing. The staff was seen urging people to visit a private clinic or other centres, or turn up after a few days. Those waiting were seen leaving.

"In most UPHCs lack staff. No doctor is available in a centre. Another is being run by the head nurse and two others. The government and Health department must take a serious note and appoint doctors and continue consultation as well as Covid test in UPHCs," said Mir Firasath Ali Baqri.

"Patients were standing in a queue at some centres for Covid test. After waiting for hours, they were seen going back, as there is no staff for conducting the tests " added Baqri.

"I usually visit the Jambagh UPHC and consult a doctor. But for the last few days there are no consulting hours. Patients are forced to visit a clinic and hospital. These centres are bustling with Covid patients which can be risky," said Mahesh of Gowliguda.