Hyderabad: Students & parents welcome cancellation of CBSE exams

Hyderabad: Students and parents' associations were overjoyed to know that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 board exams have been cancelled. However, parents said that the government should come up with a policy or a measure to get prepared for unprecedented times and think innovatively when it comes to academics.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vishal, a class X student of Gitanjali Senior School, said that the decision is a big relief for students like him. It was difficult to appear for the exam when the cases were on the rise. "There are enough assignments conducted for each subject for us, so the marking would be easier for teachers," he said.

"Students have to make a decision for higher studies which will be problematic and lack of decision making could be seen in them. The bigger question is how they are going to mark students and on what criteria, there is no clarity yet. They will not be exposed to practical life for examinations and preparations. They should increase the amount of assignments. However, the decision is appreciated as exams centers could have been hotspots," said Bala Rathore, whose son studies in class X and also is a teacher of a well-known CBSE school.

Indian Parents' Association and Hyderabad Parents' Association hailed the move by the government. They said the government has made a good decision on part of class XII by just postponing the exam and not cancelling entirely as class 12 exam has a career perspective. While a few parents told the exams should have been postponed to track the students based on their learning.

"The reason we appreciate this decision is that there is a huge disparity in the quality of education that has been happening in other states. These marks will have further implications and also a parameter to get admission for higher studies where there is no continuation of class IX and XII. So this was a fair decision to cancel the exams and level playing field for all the students.

However, we appeal to the government to come up with a policy decision or a new measure has to be thought of where we get prepared for unprecedented times," said V Sharma of Indian Parents' Association, who is also a parent of class X student. He further added that parents and governments need to think innovatively and all the stakeholders should be called upon to discuss how to confront such issues to come up with a plan for the education system so that no damage can be caused when it comes to academics.