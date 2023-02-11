Hyderabad: Three get 6-month imprisonment for assaulting traffic cop

Hyderabad: The XII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally Criminal Court on Friday convicted three persons for allegedly obstructing and assaulting a traffic police personnel on duty. It is to mention here that on October 8, 2018, a traffic home guard V Janardhan was performing his duties at Niloufer Hospital at Nampally and was capturing photos of those violating the traffic rules.

Three persons identified as Ghouse Khan, Jaffer Khan and Saber objected and had an argument with the home guard. Later the trio assaulted the cop with their hands, tore his shirt and obstructed his duties.

The traffic home guard had lodged a complaint with the Nampally law and order police station upon which a case under the Indian Penal Code section 332 and 506 was registered and a charge sheet was also filed.

The Court also held a trial in the case, and they were found guilty. The Nampally Court convicted the three persons Ghouse, Jafer and Saber for six months of imprisonment.

