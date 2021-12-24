Hyderabad to witness rise in night temperatures

Due to the weakening of northeastern winds, Hyderabad may see a rise in night temperatures. In the wee hours of Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degree Celsius while lowest minimum temperature of 9.1 degree Celsius was recorded at Serilingampally.



Several parts of the city, including Secunderabad, Karwan, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet and Alwal, witnessed a dip of two to three degrees in night temperature.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the intensity of cold will be reduced in city and the state as well due to the change in the direction of the lower winds. It is said that night temperature in most parts of the city will increase above 15 degree Celsius by December 26. However, the officials have issued a yellow alert for district like Hyderabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Medak and Ranga Reddy till Saturday



On the other hand, most districts of the Telangana recorded single digit temperature on Thursday. Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded the lowest night temperature of 7 degree Celsius.