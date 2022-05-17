Hyderabad: TPCC Revanth Reddy to hold farmers' Rachabanda from May 21

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the party will hold a month-long farmers' Rachabanda programme from May 21 across the State. The programme will commence in the State marking the death anniversary of the party leader and former Prime Minister of the country Rajiv Gandhi. Speaking on the occasion he said that the party leaders and workers should hold an interactive session with the people of the State in all the villages of the State. He said that all the important leaders of the party will visit at least one village of the State.

Revanth said that he will take part in the Rachabanda programme in the native village of Telangana ideologue professor Jaya Shankar. He said that they would appoint 15 important leaders of the party and ask them to take part in the Rachabanda programme in 15 Lok Sabha constituencies of the State barring Hyderabad and Secunderabad seats.

Referring to the padayatra of the party leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that they would urge Rahul Gandhi to hold 100 kms of his padayatra in Telangana.