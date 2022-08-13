Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of Tricolored Balloons programme today

Hyderabad: In view of release of Tricolored Balloons programme in connection with Swatantra Bharata Vajrostavalu at Upper Tankbund from 9.30 am, to 12.30 pm on August 13, the city police has imposed traffic diversions in the surrounding areas. Traffic coming from Liberty towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar.

Vehicles coming from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty, Himayat Nagar.

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at Sailing Club towards Kawadiguda DBR Mills-Lower Tankbund-KattaMaisamma-Telugu Thalli Flyover. Traffic coming from DBR Mills towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at DBR Mills towards Gosala-Kavadiguda-Jabbar Complex-Bible House. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Parking Places

Visitors coming from Teluguthalli side should park their vehicles at NTR Ghat road and New MLA quarters.

Vehicles coming from Liberty should park their vehicles at slip road of Lower Tankbund. Visitors coming from RTC X roads side should park their vehicles in NTR stadium.

Visitors coming from Secunderabad side should park their vehicles at Budha Bhavan road and Necklace Road.

Commuters and the general public are requested to avoid Tankbund route and take alternative routes on August 13 in order to reach their destinations without any hindrance.

#HYDTPinfo

Commuters, please make a note of traffic restrictions/diversions in connection with the Release of Tricolored Balloons programme in view of Swatantra Bharata Vajrostavalu at Upper Tankbund, Hyd., on 13-08-2022.@JtCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/LnA4MOuT7I — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) August 12, 2022



