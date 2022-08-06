Hyderabad: Train travellers plea to revise MEMU train timings

Hyderabad: Few Main Line Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains have been introduced in Secunderabad- Malkajgiri- Medchal section, as the first train from Secunderabad starts at 10.20 am, which is giving hardship to commuters. Members of the Suburban Train Travelers Association and denizens requested the South Central Railway (SCR) to change the train timings.

The daily passengers and members of the Suburban Train Travelers Association pointed out that SCR should revise train timings of suburban MEMU train services on the Secunderabad- Malkajgiri- Medchal section. By cancelling earlier timings, as the first train from Secunderabad to Medchal is at 10.20 am from Secunderabad and from Medchal 11.35 am and arrives Secunderabad at 12.35 pm which is giving hardship to the daily passengers and due to the delay of the trains, they are forced to opt other modes of transport.

Noor Ahmed, General Secretary for LT (long train) and MMTS, said, "The very purpose of introduction of MEMU services is defeated since all educational institutions, offices and other business establishments start from 9 am and no one is utilising train services.

It will be better if SCR revises the train timings. It will be better if the first train from Secunderabad starts at 7 am and the first train from Medchal at 8 am and reach Secunderabad at 9 am." The denizens also requested to extend the train service up to Lingampally."

"As the northern part of the city is deprived of proper connectivity, recently the railway has introduced MEMU trains but the timings are not proper which is forcing us to opt other public transport. It will be better if the SCR officials revise the train timings so that we can opt for train services," said R Gopal, a daily passenger.

"Compared to other public transport, sub-urban trains services are more cheaper but the timings of trains are not appropriate. We have given many written representation to the concerned authorities but nothing has happened till date," said another daily passenger.