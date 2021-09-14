Hyderabad: TRS using Muslims as OTP; nominated posts lie vacant

Hyderabad: The Opposition parties are making a mockery of the TRS saying Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who promised an equal share in political posts for Muslims in the State, is now using them like (One Time Password) OTP. Nominated posts in all minority institutions like commissions, corporations and academies have been made only once in seven years of the TRS rule. All these chairs are now vacant; but the government is not in a mood to fill the posts. Posts in the minority Institutions like Minority Finance Corporation, Minority Commission, Haj Committee, Urdu Academy, Setwin are vacant, as all heads have completed their term. After the chairmen of the Minority Commission, Finance Corporation and Haj Committee completed their term in 2020 no new appointments have been made.



Minority leaders of the Congress party allege that even after providing tickets and ministries to Muslims during the Congress rule, the Chief Minister used to accuse and criticise the party for not complying with the 12 per cent reservation. "But in his government Muslim minorities are crushed completely and there is no Muslim representation even in Telangana State Public Service Commission". "Muslim leaders who actively participated in the Telangana movement with TRS were ignored after the formation of the State. Many have lost hope of getting any post. Many are leaving the TRS and joining other parties", they point out.

Criticising the Chief Minister, former Congress MLC Mohammed Ali Shabbir said the party always paid attention to Muslims. Apart from giving tickets in elections there was Muslim representation in all institutions. Also members from the community were appointed as vice-chancellors of various universities. In the TRS rule there is no Muslim representation even in TSPSC.

He demanded the Chief Minister to fill all the nominated posts on a war-footing as the minority development has affected due to negligence." He charged that the vacant nominated posts will be filled before elections in 2022 to create a vote bank. Shabbir Ali also said "Muslim minorities are now aware of KCR tactics; he announces attractive schemes just before elections and lets them down till the next. Speaking on the issue, State BJP Minority Morcha president Afsar Pasha said, apart from Minorities, all the nominated posts have been filled for the second term BC, SC and ST Commissions, corporations, but the minority institutions have been ignored. "The attitude of the ruling party shows the Muslim representation in TRS is weak."