Hyderabad: Uppal to have 200 bedded Covid care centre

Hyderabad: With Covid-19 patients unable to pay huge amounts for isolation facility, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India), as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has partnered with Seva Bharathi and has set up a free Covid home isolation centre, which will serve as medical care and rehabilitation facility round the clock to support the patients in need.

A 200 bedded isolation center at RVK Schook in Uppal is for asymptomatic patients or with mild symptoms.

Speaking about the initiative, P Chandra Shekhara Reddy Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils said, "We are pleased to partner with Seva Bharathi to help set up an equipped isolation center for Covid-19 patients and set up additional infrastructure for the patients. With this isolation centre we hope to provide care to the pandemic-stricken people."