  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Uttam Kumar Reddy nominated for AICC committee

Former TPCC President and Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy
x

Former TPCC President and Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Highlights

Former TPCC President and Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been appointed as one of the eight members AICC’s Committee constituted to prepare plans for sustained agitations on national issues by the Congress.

Hyderabad: Former TPCC President and Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been appointed as one of the eight members AICC's Committee constituted to prepare plans for sustained agitations on national issues by the Congress.

Uttam would assist the committee headed by senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh in the preparation of the agitation programmes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X