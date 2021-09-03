Hyderabad: Uttam Kumar Reddy nominated for AICC committee
Highlights
Former TPCC President and Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been appointed as one of the eight members AICC’s Committee constituted to prepare plans for sustained agitations on national issues by the Congress.
Uttam would assist the committee headed by senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh in the preparation of the agitation programmes.
