Hyderabad Water Board adds another feather to its cap

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) bagged another award from an international magazine, Water Digest, for best sewage treatment plant award in the government category. The Water Digest Water Awards (WDWA) are one of the most illustrious platforms to honour and appreciate outstanding and exceptional environmental initiatives and achievements. As the country's first environmental award, WDWA was conceived with a vision to awaken the 'eco-consciousness' in Indian industries and society.





According to its officials, HMWSSB had submitted in the best STP-government category titled 'Making Hyderabad 100% sewerage treatment city' highlighting 31 new STPs being constructed along with a bigger 339 MLD Amberpet STP. In a tough competition with participation from across the country and competing with corporate companies, HMWSSB was selected by a jury.





Meanwhile, HMWSSB managing director Dana Kishore said, besides proving drinking water to everyone in the city, it was working hard to treat the generated sewage. The State government has sanctioned 62 STPs under the sewerage master plan of Hyderabad city at a cost of Rs.3,866 crore. This is the first time in the country where a government has sanctioned such amount to treat 100 percent sewage treatment," he added.











