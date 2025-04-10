Live
Hyderabad Water Board Issues Warning Against Attaching Motors to Drains
Highlights
The Hyderabad Water Board has warned residents that attaching motors to drains will result in serious consequences, including the seizure of motors, cutting of connections, and a fine of Rs 5,000.
The Hyderabad Water Board has issued a stern warning to residents against attaching motors to drains. Water Board MD Ashok Reddy stated that if anyone is caught attaching a motor to a drain, the motor will be seized, the connection will be cut, and a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed. This action is being taken due to the pressure problems it causes during water supply.
To prevent drinking water issues during the dry season, the Water Board has decided to take this step after receiving numerous complaints about pressure-related problems. A special drive will be launched starting April 15 to address this issue. MD Ashok Reddy urged Hyderabad residents to use water solely for drinking purposes and avoid wasting it.
