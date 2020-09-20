One of the efforts i.e., painting walls with evocative motifs has paid off as citizens have appreciated it. Many walls are now painted in a bright red with paintings of birds, circles and geometrical designs, winning hearts of passers-by

Hyderabad: Just a decade ago, people travelling to Kukatpally would complain about dusty and muddy roads. Today, there are tar roads and sidewalks with decorations on walls. In a recent survey conducted by the Kukatpally zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 67% of denizens have given a thumbs-up for the efforts of the civic body. A rare achievement, indeed, for the civic officials who are mostly seen as indifferent to plight of public.



While a lot more is to be done, residents feel that there is a marked improvement as compared to yesteryears. One of the efforts of painting walls with evocative motifs has paid off as citizens have appreciated it. Many walls are now painted in a bright red with paintings of birds, circles and geometrical designs are well appreciated.

V Prashanthi, Deputy Commissioner, Kukatpally, says, "Parks cleaning drive, awareness campaigns on major issues like viral infections, increasing seasonal diseases, inspection of slums to ensure hygienic surroundings, drives like park cleaning drive, no-waste drive, clothes collecting drive, feed the needy, green challenges are in process keeping in view the needs as well as expectations the public."

Along with campaigns, sessions on healthy development habits such as terrace gardening with directors of departments concerned are held with interested citizens to grow the community as a family.