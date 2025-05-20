HYDRA juggernaut rolls on: Illegal structures razed in Hydernagar, Puppalaguda

Hyderabad: Following complaints of encroachments, several illegal structures were demolished on Monday in Hydernagar area located on the outskirts of the city.

The operation was conducted by HYDRA based on public grievances regarding unauthorised constructions illegally occupying government property. Acting swiftly, a team equipped with heavy machinery arrived at the site and demolished the illegal structures spread on nine acres.

To prevent any potential resistance or disturbances, the demolition drive was carried out under tight security, with a significant deployment of local police personnel. The presence of law enforcement ensured that the operation proceeded smoothly and without interruption.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath said, “It is an HMDA layout. On the orders of the division bench of the Telangana High Court, we have removed y the unauthorised structures.”

The land, which included 79 residential plots, parks, and internal roads, had allegedly been taken over by Dr Prasad through an unregistered agreement.

The plot owners claimed that boundary markers were erased and that the encroacher had been illegally leasing the space, collecting over Rs 50 lakh in monthly rent despite the matter being sub judice for years.

Meanwhile, in another drive, HYDRA demolished the unauthorised structures at Dollar Hills in Puppalaguda under Manikonda municipality in Ranga Reddy district.

Action was taken following complaints by Dollar Hills plot owners of the layouts against encroachment and illegal constructions being taken up on the roads and park. According to HYDRA, the residents of nearby residential colonies have alleged that roads connecting their homes and neighbouring layouts were encroached and illegal constructions were taken up.

After detailed verification and hearing stakeholders from both sides, the Commissioner confirmed that there were no permissions for the constructions. As a result, orders for its demolition were issued.

Last week, following the complaint received in Prajavani regarding illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions within the layout of 17 acres, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the Rajaji Nagar layout in Koheda village of Abdullapurmet Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The disputed layout comprises nearly 190 plots. Concerns were raised by several plot owners who had earlier submitted a grievance in the Prajavani programme.