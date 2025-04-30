  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

HYDRA swings into action, razes illegal buildings in Mehdipatnam

HYDRA swings into action, razes illegal buildings in Mehdipatnam
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: With an aim to clear public spaces and ensure pedestrian safety, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) on...

Hyderabad: With an aim to clear public spaces and ensure pedestrian safety, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Tuesday demolished encroachments in Mehdipatnam. Several illegal structures on the footpath near the Old Prince hotel were demolished by the agency.

Following the complaints regarding the footpath encroachments by the commercial establishments, the officials with heavy machinery demolished the public spaces. Among the encroachments demolished were Milan Juice Centre, Tafree Cafe, and MN Pan Shop.

Earlier, HYDRA officials carried out demolitions in Vanasthalipuram, where an ice cream company had illegally encroached on the main road connecting several colonies. Following complaints from residents, HYDRA conducted an investigation and confirmed that the company had constructed precast structures unlawfully. The demolition process is currently underway to clear the encroachments

Recently, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out a demolition drive, clearing over ten footpath encroachments in Sri Ram Nagar, Kondapur.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick