HYDRA swings into action, razes illegal buildings in Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: With an aim to clear public spaces and ensure pedestrian safety, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Tuesday demolished encroachments in Mehdipatnam. Several illegal structures on the footpath near the Old Prince hotel were demolished by the agency.

Following the complaints regarding the footpath encroachments by the commercial establishments, the officials with heavy machinery demolished the public spaces. Among the encroachments demolished were Milan Juice Centre, Tafree Cafe, and MN Pan Shop.

Earlier, HYDRA officials carried out demolitions in Vanasthalipuram, where an ice cream company had illegally encroached on the main road connecting several colonies. Following complaints from residents, HYDRA conducted an investigation and confirmed that the company had constructed precast structures unlawfully. The demolition process is currently underway to clear the encroachments

Recently, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out a demolition drive, clearing over ten footpath encroachments in Sri Ram Nagar, Kondapur.