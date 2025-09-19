HYDRAA frees park land from clutches of encroachers in city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Revenue Authorities (HYDRAA) has reclaimed over 1,600 square yards of public land reserved for parks and amenities, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 16 crore.

The land was cleared in two separate operations after complaints of encroachment were filed with the authorities. The first operation took place in the Balanagar Mandal of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Officials acted on a complaint from the Motinagar Cooperative Housing Society regarding the encroachment of land belonging to the Sanathnagar Cooperative Society.

The layout, which was established in 1967 with 172 plots, had specifically reserved around 1,200 square yards for a park. Following a joint inspection with officials from the GHMC, DTCP, and Revenue Department, the encroachments were removed. Fencing was erected around the park land, and warning boards were installed to deter future attempts.

In a separate operation, HYDRAA protected 600 square yards of public land in the Madinaguda village of the Ranga Reddy district. This land, also meant for parks and public amenities, had been partially encroached upon under the guise of a ‘gaushala’ (cow shelter), while another part was being used as a flour mill.

Acting on a complaint from the Sri Abhayanjaneya Welfare Association, a ground-level inspection was conducted with Revenue and GHMC officials. The cows from the encroached shelter were handed over to the ISKCON temple authorities, and the illegal structures were subsequently cleared.

Authorities emphasised that land reserved for parks and public use is vital for community well-being and warned against any further attempts at encroachment.