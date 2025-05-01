ICRISAT’s sorghum variety creating waves in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia’s rainfed cereal sector is witnessing transformative success, driven by the growing popularity of ICSR 14001, an improved sorghum variety developed by ICRISAT. Locally named ‘Mojan’, meaning ‘Wave’ in Arabic, the variety symbolises a sweeping change – bringing increased productivity, resilience, and renewed hope to farming communities.

Building on this momentum and deepening the impact of such innovations, a two-week study tour was organised from April 15-26 as part of a collaborative initiative between ICRISAT, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to boost rainfed cereal production. The programme brought a delegation of researchers, extension agents, and farmers from Saudi Arabia to ICRISAT’s headquarters in Hyderabad to strengthen knowledge exchange, explore cutting-edge agricultural technologies, and build capacity for dryland cereal cultivation—particularly sorghum, pearl millet, and sesame.

Speaking on the significance behind the name Mojan for the sorghum variety ICSR 14001, Saudi farmer Hassan Habibi said, “The word Mojan represents generosity and beautiful things. It comes from ‘Moj,’ which means ‘wave’ in the sea. When the wind moves through the sorghum plants and the large number of panicles sway, it looks like a wave in the sea. That’s why we named it Mojan – because the quantity of production reflects generosity, and the way it moves in the field resembles a wave.”

Dr Stanford Blade, Deputy Director General – Research and Innovation, ICRISAT, highlighted another key advantage of the variety: its dual-purpose value. “The enthusiastic response from Saudi farmers to ICSR 14001 is a testament to the effective partnership among ICRISAT, FAO, and the Government of Saudi Arabia,” said Dr Blade.

Interest in Mojan continues to grow, as Saudi Arabian farmers increasingly seek improved crop varieties that can meet their needs not only for food production but also for forage and mechanical harvesting. To respond to this evolving demand, Dr Ephrem Habyarimana, Principal Scientist – Sorghum Breeding at ICRISAT, outlined the Institute’s commitment, stating that ICRISAT is ready to provide improved sorghum and dual-purpose pearl millet varieties tailored to local conditions.

National Professional Officer, Cereals, FAO – Saudi Arabia, Dr Abdulla Alhendi applauded the collaboration, underscoring the strategic alignment between Saudi Arabia’s agricultural goals and ICRISAT’s expertise in dryland farming.