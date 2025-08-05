If you touch KCR, Telangana will boil: Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was plotting to arrest KCR and get demonic pleasure by making baseless allegations of corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, senior leader A Jeeavn Reddy on Monday warned Telangana would boil if KCR is touched.

In a press release issued here, Jeevan Reddy said that it was not the Kaleshwaram Commission, but a mission to take revenge by the Congress. He said that the waters of the six-year Kaleshwaram project wiped away the tears of a hundred years. He said that the Kaleshwaram project was a testament to KCR’s unwavering efforts.

Jeevan Reddy described the Kaleshwaram project as a great water power source, like an inexhaustible vessel that feeds the country, a lesson in irrigation that has shown the way to the country, and a crown of glory that has brought world fame to Telangana.