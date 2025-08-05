Live
- Philippines president accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, to hold talks with PM Modi
- PM Modi felicitated at NDA meet over Operation Sindoor
- Massive wildfire in central California threatens homes, injures 3 people as it burns out of control
- Heavy rains cause severe floodings in Adoni of Kurnool
- Guard-less goods train derailed in Dhanbad on Jul 31, poses threat to passenger trains: Union
- Hoardings, banners with ‘Antim Johar’ message put up in Ranchi to pay tributes to Shibu Soren
- 59 phones recovered in Kodumur
- Heavy Rains Forecast Across Telangana and Rayalaseema
- Teenage realtor guns down gardener over closed gate in south Delhi
- Collector inaugurates Kendriya Vidyalaya near Palasamudram
If you touch KCR, Telangana will boil: Jeevan Reddy
Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was plotting to arrest KCR and get demonic pleasure by making baseless allegations of...
Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was plotting to arrest KCR and get demonic pleasure by making baseless allegations of corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, senior leader A Jeeavn Reddy on Monday warned Telangana would boil if KCR is touched.
In a press release issued here, Jeevan Reddy said that it was not the Kaleshwaram Commission, but a mission to take revenge by the Congress. He said that the waters of the six-year Kaleshwaram project wiped away the tears of a hundred years. He said that the Kaleshwaram project was a testament to KCR’s unwavering efforts.
Jeevan Reddy described the Kaleshwaram project as a great water power source, like an inexhaustible vessel that feeds the country, a lesson in irrigation that has shown the way to the country, and a crown of glory that has brought world fame to Telangana.