IFCAI welcomes UN commitment to combat antimicrobial resistance

Hyderabad: The Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI) has welcomed the agreement made at the UN General Assembly, which includes a target to reduce human deaths from antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by 10 percent by 2030. IFCAI President Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri stated that global leaders approved a political declaration at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on AMR, committing to a set of clear targets and actions.

This includes reducing the estimated 4.95 million human deaths associated with bacterial AMR annually by 10 percent by 2030. Dr. Reddy also noted that the declaration calls for sustainable national financing and $100 million in catalytic funding to achieve a target of at least 60 percent of countries having funded national action plans on AMR by 2030. This goal aims to diversify funding sources and secure more contributors to the Antimicrobial Resistance Multi-Partner Trust Fund, he added.

