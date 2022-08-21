IIT, Hyderabad celebrates 11th convocation

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad celebrated its 11th Convocation on Saturday, and Prof Subra Suresh, President, NTU Singapore, attended as the chief guest.

Congratulating IITH graduates Prof Subra Suresh, President, NTU Singapore, said, "Never underestimate the power of one university, one individual, one idea, one act of courage, or one programme to have a significant influence on local and global society. Contemplate, cultivate, and elevate your global and historical perspective with patience and compassion, always.

Combined with the strong education you have received from IIT Hyderabad, you will have an impact not just on your local community or country but on the entire humanity. To maximize the power of one, that is, you; it is critical that your perspectives do not focus only on the individual but also on the collective, not just on the local community but equally on the implications of your actions on the world around you. This requires broad-mindedness and convictions grounded in principles and values."

Dr BVR Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors said, "As you step out of the precincts of this prestigious institute, you are launching yourself on a voyage of self-discovery. You will explore the luxurious portfolio of opportunities available to you as India steps into the Amrit Kaal of Independent history and co-creates Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

He said that in the background of a dynamically shifting world scenario, the knowledge you have accumulated this far alone will not take you through life and bestow success. He stressed on inculcating the virtue of continuous learning and the ability to derive learning from generic situations will be the key to enduring success. "It is not always about winning; it is about learning and reinventing yourself continuously," he said.

Cheering the graduates with the urge to keep the IIT Hyderabad flag high, Prof B S Murty, Director of IITH has presented the Institute Report for Academic Year 2021-2022 and added, "While attempting to portray the journey of IITH through various waves of the pandemic and its after-effects, I realised that we excellently leveraged the digital prowess to overcome the hollowness created by the Pandemic.

The transformation from life to online was well managed to be contactless yet even more connected." He said, every wave of life teaches a lesson; we have learned to nail the situation with resilience, solidarity, and innovation. "Last year, we crossed a major milestone successfully graduating 10 batches of students year after year, increasing our number of students and building the infrastructure necessary for it. That from the current year onwards we will be celebrating the success of the Decennial batch of graduates every year," He said.

A total of 873 students are awarded 884 degrees, comprising UG, PG and PhD, with 4 Gold Medals and 32 Silver Medals.

IITHians adored the specially designed Pochampalli Stoles this year too, as part of the IITH's historical tradition of getting connected to the culture of the State of Telangana.