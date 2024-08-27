Implement LRS free of cost, demands Harish

Hyderabad: Alleging that farmers are suffering from unfulfilled promises like loan waivers and delays in the Rythu Bandhu payments, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday urged the government to implement the free Land Regularisation scheme, as promised before the Assembly elections.

Rao wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urging the government to honour the promise made by the Congress before the elections. He said that, along with farmers, people in the State are struggling with rising medical costs due to fever outbreaks.

“Instead of helping them, the government is pressuring officials, from the collectors to the panchayat secretaries, to collect the LRS fee. These officials are harassing people with constant calls, threatening to cancel layouts if the fee is not paid. Trying to collect Rs 15,000 crore in this manner is unfair and places a heavy burden on the public. We strongly oppose this unjust approach,” Rao remarked.

He recalled statements made by Congress leaders like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Seethakka, Revanth Reddy, and others that they would implement LRS without taking a single rupee from people. “We call upon people not to pay a single rupee as an LRS fee, as a strong rebuke to the government that has failed to keep its word. The BRS will take full responsibility to pressure the government into implementing LRS without collecting any charge,” said Rao.