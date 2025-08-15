In a first, 3-day meet for women cops to be held from Aug 20

Hyderabad: The RBVRR Telangana Police Academy is organizing the first Telangana State Conference for ‘Women in Police’ from August 20 to 22 in Hyderabad. The conference will bring together around 400–450 police officers from all ranks across the state for an open exchange of ideas among the concerned stakeholders.

Director General of Police Dr. Jitender said that the conference will be useful for women police to work more efficiently and will provide them an opportunity to express their issues openly.

Officers from other uniformed services such as Excise, Prisons, Forest, and Transport Departments, along with senior officers and subject matter experts from other States, Central Police Forces, and allied entities will attend the event to share best practices and foster collaborative learning.

The primary objective of the conference is to facilitate the drafting of a comprehensive Gender Policy Document to serve as a strategic framework for enhancing integration, empowerment, and well-being of women in the Telangana Police. It will also address specific issues such as uniform design for various stages including pregnancy and maternity.