In tune with changing times, GHMC taps AI to accord bldg permits soon

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner K Ilambarithi announced a significant improvement in the building approval process within the GHMC limits. The Commissioner said that the GHMC is set to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered system, ‘Build Now’, on March 10 to expedite the building construction permit process.

The system, developed by the state government, aims to accelerate the scrutiny process for building approvals, ensuring a seamless and transparent system under a unified interface in Greater Hyderabad. On Thursday, an orientation training programme for zonal and deputy commissioners was conducted at the GHMC head office to familiarise officials with the new technology. The training will continue until March 9 to ensure implementation.

Ilambarithi explained that Build Now will automatically detect errors in construction plans during the upload process, eliminating the need for a complete review in Hyderabad. The system will also assess factors such as proximity to water bodies and ongoing legal disputes, making it easier for applicants to obtain approvals for buildings in Hyderabad.

Applicants must submit a certification confirming the absence of legal issues and will be held accountable if discrepancies arise. Officials emphasised that the training would help professionals design projects in compliance with regulations.

