Internet connectivity disrupted as TGSPDCL goes on cable removal overdrive

Hyderabad: The widespread outage of broadband services has disrupted people’s lives in multiple areas across the city, after the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) removed cables from power poles in several parts of the city.

On the second day, the rough estimates indicated that more than 1,00,000 internet connections were disrupted after the TGSPDCL wielded industry-grade wire cutters to chop cables attached to electricity poles. The operation was carried out as part of a safety campaign following multiple electrocution incidents reported in the city within 24 hours. This followed the electricity staff cutting cables across the Greater Hyderabad area, causing a mega internet outage since Monday. The worst affected was the fibre-to-home internet, affecting many offices as well as those working from home. It caused abrupt broadband failures, digital transactions, impacting work, communication and surveillance in residential areas. Several residents complained that their connections were cut without warning.

Internet service providers (ISPs) that had rented electrical poles from the power department were the worst affected. Companies that had installed their own poles suffered disruptions too, though to a lesser extent.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has issued a statement blaming TGSPDCL indiscriminate cutting of optical fibre cables for crippling home broadband services. “Internet cables do not carry electricity and are unrelated to power infrastructure,” said SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI.

“Indiscriminate cable cuts have resulted in severe disruptions to connectivity, which is now an essential service.” COAI said telecom operators are working urgently to restore services but urged the electricity department to refrain from blanket cable removal that impacts millions of users. Meanwhile, power department officials stated that notices were issued to cable operators before the drive, but the action still triggered widespread complaints.