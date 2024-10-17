Live
IT Raids in Hyderabad: Simultaneous Searches Conducted at 30 Locations
Hyderabad: Income Tax (IT) officials conducted simultaneous raids across 30 locations in and around Hyderabad. The searches are currently underway in areas such as Kollur and Rayadurg. Major real estate companies, including Googi Properties and Developers and Anvitha Builders, are under scrutiny.
The raids are also taking place across multiple districts, including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medak, and Sangareddy. IT officials are conducting inspections at the residences of prominent figures like Bopparaju Srinivas and Achyuta Rao. The searches aim to uncover undisclosed assets and financial irregularities as part of a larger investigation into real estate activities in the region.
