It’s a fight between BRS’ 10 yrs of progress and 2 yrs of Cong chaos:KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the Jubilee Hills by-election was not just a fight between two individuals but between 10 years of progress and two years of chaos under Congress government.

Rama Rao said the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election would serve as a people’s verdict on governance, declaring that only a defeat for Congress in this election can force the ruling party to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana. -

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan before BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath filed her nomination papers. KTR said that more importantly, it was the people’s opportunity to make the Congress realise its betrayal of public trust.

The BRS leader asserted that if Congress loses the Jubilee Hills by-election, the government will have no choice but to implement its own election assurances. “If Sunitha wins, it will be a victory for the people and a reminder to the Congress that promises were meant to be delivered, not forgotten.

Only then will they feel the pressure to release the Rs 2,500 monthly support for women, clear farmers’ dues, and provide employment as they pledged, KTR said.

KTR emphasised that 1.67 crore women in Telangana were waiting for Sunitha’s win so that the Congress government is compelled to act. Lakhs of farmers and unemployed youth, who have been deceived by false assurances, were also looking at Jubilee Hills as their voice for justice, he added.

He criticised the Congress regime for stalling Hyderabad’s growth. “Poor families who witnessed their houses being demolished, Basti Dawakhanas shut down, and free drinking water supply discontinued are now seeing the stark difference between development and destruction,” he said.

KTR said the by-election was also an opportunity for minorities, BCs and Dalits to teach the Congress a lesson for breaking their trust. “Minorities were humiliated and denied representation. BCs were misled through fake declarations and empty promises of reservations.

Dalits were betrayed through the misuse of Dalit Bandhu and Abhayahastam schemes. Every community is ready to hold the Congress accountable,” he declared. Earlier in the day, BRS candidate Sunitha filed her first set of nomination papers.