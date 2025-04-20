It’s political vendetta against Gandhi family

Hyderabad: The State Youth Congress staged a protest at ED office in City, in wake of chargesheet filed against former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing National Herald case.

They were detained and shifted to various police stations across the City. The demonstrators also burned an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Central government of ‘political vendetta’ against the Gandhi family. As part of the nationwide call, the protest led by State Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy witnessed a large number of Youth Congress workers arriving in groups, chanting slogans against the ED and the central government.

The situation turned tense when several protesters tried to forcefully enter the ED office premises.