Jagadish sniffs Cong plot to privatise power sector

Hyderabad: The BRS on Sunday that the government was aiming to privatise the power sector in the State; attempts to give the responsibility of collecting power bills to private companies were part of the conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference here, BRS legislator G Jagadish Reddy said the government was contemplating handing over the collection of electricity bills to private companies. The CM A Revanth Reddy, was planning to hand over the collection of these bills to Adani. ‘The collection of electricity bills by private individuals was not limited to the Old City, which is a pilot project. The collection of the bills of the entire State will go into private hands’, he claimed.

The former energy minister said the government was taking steps to privatise the power sector. ‘Electricity subsidies and free power to farmers will no longer exist in the State. Though there was pressure on the KCR government, the power sector was never given to private individuals. Revanth Reddy is working under the directions of the Central government and PM Modi, he alleged.

‘Modi and Adani policies are being implemented by Revanth Reddy in Telangana. Power companies are public property; they are not for private individuals.

Revanth Reddy says only 45 per cent of electricity bills are being collected in the Old City; hence, bill collection was given to private persons. About 95-97 per cent electricity bills in Telangana are being collected. In a way, Revanth Reddy is insulting people of the Old City,” said Reddy.

He lashed out at Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, stating that while he had participated in the bidding for Singareni coal mines, KCR never attended the bidding process.

The government says it will provide free electricity for up to 200 units. There are more households in the Old City whose electricity bill is less than 200 units, Reddy pointed out.