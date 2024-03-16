Japanese entrepreneurs delegation visits IIT Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad: A delegation of 26 Japanese entrepreneurs, comprising CEOs and presidents of various SMEs, visited the IIT Hyderabad campus as a part of the Japanese entrepreneurs’ quest towards gauging India’s technological and entrepreneurial atmosphere and developing India’s student talent for future hiring in Japanese enterprises.

According to IIT Hyderabad officials, during the visit of delegations, they were briefed about student recruitment and the internship process, besides persuading them to hire more Indian talents. They were introduced to the different technological and research achievements of IIT Hyderabad, including its international collaborations and the India-Japan collaborative efforts at the institute.

Both sides discussed several issues of mutual interest and future collaboration opportunities. The Japanese delegation showed keen interest in various aspects of IITH: its education model, research specialties, IITH-Japan collaborative efforts, SIC, and the JICA FRIENDSHIP 2.0 Project, said a senior officer , IIT Hyderabad.