JH bypoll: Political slugfest intensifies between Cong, BRS

Hyderabad: A major political slugfest between Congress and BRS is set to unfold soon in the Jubilee Hills constituency, as both parties attempt to poach local leaders to assert their influence ahead of the by-election campaign in this urban segment.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) is closely monitoring political developments in Jubilee Hills and preparing a detailed action plan to secure victory. The party has already announced sitting MLA M. Gopinath’s wife, Sunitha, as its candidate, aiming to consolidate voter sentiment.

The primary challenge for BRS is to maintain unity within the assembly segment, as ruling Congress leaders have been approaching prominent BRS figures in various colonies to lure them away ahead of the campaign.

To counter this, KTR has been assuring party leaders of continued support and promising political opportunities once BRS returns to power in the next Assembly elections.

KTR has also been actively campaigning across colonies and slum areas, highlighting the Congress government’s failures, particularly its unfulfilled promises from the 2023 Assembly elections.

Leaders stated that Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar have been tasked with sanctioning development works and attending regular programmes in the constituency. Funds have been released promptly for key projects, including road works, sanitation, and drinking water supply in densely populated areas of Jubilee Hills.

The ministers are also engaging with residents by highlighting government welfare and development programmes, with special focus on women-centric schemes. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the two ministers to shortlist prospective candidates for the by-election and submit detailed reports on the winning prospects of the

ticket aspirants.