JNTUH VC highlights geospatial career pathways at GEO SMART INDIA

Hyderabad: Dr T Kishen Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), attended the 25th GEO SMART INDIA Conference & Expo at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, a four-day event running from 1 to 4 December that brought together leading experts and industry stakeholders in geospatial technologies.

On the third day of the conference, Dr Reddy delivered a Guest Address during the ‘Capacity Building Session’ on the theme “Career Pathways, and Pay-Scale: Inspiring the Next Generation of Space and Geospatial Professionals.” His address focused on strategies to bridge skill gaps and highlighted government initiatives aimed at positioning India as a global hub for geospatial talent development, emphasising the importance of nurturing young professionals.

The session was moderated by Major General Dilawar Singh and included distinguished participants such as Aravindan N R from the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Later, Dr Reddy interacted with BTech Geoinformatics students of UCESTH and Dr T Vijaya Lakshmi, who coordinated the JNTUH stall. He also held discussions with officials from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Vipul Goyal from the Association of Geospatial Industries, exploring potential collaborations in geospatial technologies.