Kancha Gachibowli land row: Cops issue notice to Smita Sabharwal for reposting AI image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Wednesday issued a notice to senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal for re-sharing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated image related to the Kancha Gachibowli land controversy on social media.

The IAS officer was served notice under Section 179 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanita (BNSS). She had reposted an Al-generated Ghibli image on March 31 which depicted the bulldozers parked on the Kancha Gachibowli land adjacent to University of Hyderabad.

In the notice, the Gachibowli police said ‘as the case pertaining to spreading fake news by sharing morphed and edited clips, videos and images on social media platforms was already under investigation, it has been found that the officer had reposted certain content on her verified X account’.

“Since you appear to be acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case, you may appear before the investigation officer at a place of your choice to provide any information which may be available with you regarding the same,” the notice read.

Telangana police began the crackdown against the social media users who allegedly posted fake pictures and videos using artificial intelligence on social media regarding the removal of green cover in the 400-acre land adjacent to the university campus.