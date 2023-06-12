Kishan Reddy inspects railway works in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday inspected railway related issues as well as the areas where the railway work was going on in the city.

In the morning, the Union minister toured with railway officials in Tarnaka, Lalapet, Mettuguda, Old Mettuguda and Ramgopalpet areas of Secunderabad Assembly segment. Instructions have been issued to the authorities on the problems faced by the local people in areas where the railway track is located.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said several railway related issues were brought to his notice in Secunderabad constituency and added that he had directed the officials to look into the ongoing works with the officials and resolve the issues. He also said several instructions had been made to the railway officials to solve the road problems in Basthis in Lalapet.

He called upon the people to ensure that the surroundings were clean and that everyone should act responsibly in the wake of Hyderabad city expanding as a global city.

He urged the people to follow the Swachcha Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Modi and keep the city as a beautiful city. He also urged the State government to bring in some stringent laws. He also sought directions to ensure that playgrounds are mandatory for children while making new layouts by the government.

He urged the people to act with social responsibility without leaving it to the governments to leave the responsibility of greenery and cleanliness as cities have turned into concrete jungles.