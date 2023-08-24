Kishan seeks Rajnath’s help for transfer of Def land for skywalk

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy has sought the intervention of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the permanent transfer of Defence land for skywalk at Mehdipatnam.

In a letter to Singh on Wednesday, Reddy said over the last year, "the Ministry of Defence has taken several citizen-friendly decisions in Hyderabad to aid city’s development and to ease the living of citizens in the city."

The decision of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board to provide access to various military roads was one such step.

People of Hyderabad who commute to work around this area would greatly benefit from this decision, he added,

Reddy brought to the notice of Singh an issue of public interest. The areas around the Rythu Bazar in Mehdipatnam experience severe traffic congestion due to lack of strategic planning by the State Municipal Administration authorities, he said. As a result, pedestrians face severe challenges while walking on roads and when they try to cross the junction in the area.

Against this backdrop, he requested Singh's intervention and to grant permission for the permanent transfer of 0.2 hectares (0.5 acres) of Defence land for construction of skywalks, lifts, utility junctions and staircases around the Rythu Bazar.

‘This would greatly ease pedestrian woes and enable their safety in the surrounding area, he said seeking the Defence minister's early attention and action on the issue.