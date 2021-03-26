KTR flags off 325 Swachh vehicles

Necklace Road: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday flagged off new 325 Swachh vans at Necklace Road along with Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister asked the people to participate in the Swachh drive voluntarily. "Keep your premises clean and cooperate with the government and GHMC in the upkeep of the areas and streets," he exhorted.

Rama Rao said that a fleet of 2,500 Swachh vehicles are working in the GHMC premises and the government plans to acquire more, he said. The minister said that the government and GHMC alone cannot implement the Swachh programme fruitfully.

So, the people's participation is a must for the maintenance of a clean and green society. "Our aim is to get fresh air and environment around filled in green to hit the pollution," he said.

The minister asked the people to keep their surroundings clean and ensure that diseases do not spread. The government is committed to providing necessary support in this regard and public participation is a must for any programme to be a success, he said.

The minister said another 650 vehicles would be added soon for the purpose and ensure that the garbage is not piled up on streets and residential locations. Of this, half were started on Thursday and the rest would be rolled out in near future, he added.