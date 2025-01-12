Kumbh Sahayak App, a digital companion for millions of devotees

Prayagraj/ Hyderabad: With an aim to help the pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela, the biggest religious conglomeration at Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a mobile application, which would help in getting real time updates about the event schedule, traffic conditions, navigation maps highlighting bathing ghats, medical camps etc.

According to officials, the Kumbh Sahayak App is a user-friendly mobile application designed to provide essential services and guidance to pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela. Developed with the vision of leveraging technology for better crowd management and enhanced pilgrimage experiences, the app serves as a comprehensive digital companion for millions of devotees.

The key features of Kumbh Sahayak App include real-time Information about the event schedule, bathing dates, and traffic conditions, ensuring pilgrims stay informed throughout their journey.

The application would also have the navigation and maps facility with integrated GPS and location services, the app offers detailed maps of the Kumbh Mela grounds, highlighting key locations such as ghats, medical camps, police stations, and lost-and-found centers.

The official said that the app includes an SOS feature to assist pilgrims in emergencies. Users can connect directly with help desks, police, or medical services with a single tap. To address concerns of separation in crowded areas, the app offers a lost-and-found feature for both people and belongings.

The App would also provide multilingual support for better accessibility catering to the diverse linguistic needs of pilgrims from across India and the world. It would also provide cultural and spiritual insights by giving detailed information about the significance of the Kumbh Mela, its rituals, and stories related to the event, enhancing the spiritual experience for devotees.

The App would help in registration and notifications where the pilgrims can register their visit and receive personalised notifications about safety protocols, weather alerts, and special events. The benefits include streamlined crowd management by reducing confusion and enhancing coordination,

easy access to services, improving the safety and convenience of pilgrims. It also provides increased awareness about the event’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Kumbh Sahayak App embodies the government’s commitment to combining traditional values with modern technology, ensuring a smooth and fulfilling pilgrimage for all attendees. This initiative not only facilitates seamless organisation but also reinforces India’s leadership in embracing digital solutions for large-scale events, the official said.

The government has also introduced ‘Kumbh Saha’AI’yak, chatbot with mobile number 8887847135 for the benefit of the pilgrims. Pilgrims can get latest news on their WhatsApp. The users just need to send ‘Hi’ to the given number. Along with English,

Hindi and Telugu there will be 13 languages in which the users can interact.