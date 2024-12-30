Two Tragic Incidents in Hyderabad: Labourer Killed Over Rs 500 Dispute, Truck Accident Claims Life

A fight over Rs 500 led to the death of a labourer, Srinivas, in Rajendranagar on Sunday night.

One Dead, Several Injured as Ready-Mix Concrete Truck Loses Control in Musheerabad

Srinivas had asked his contractor, Sai, to pay him the Rs 500 he owed.

During the argument, they attacked each other. Sai hit Srinivas on the head with a stone.

Srinivas was taken to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Rajendranagar police have registered a case.

One person was killed, and several others were injured when a ready-mix concrete truck lost control at Musheerabad early Monday.

The truck, on its way to the city, crashed into a DCM around 3 am, killing the driver and injuring two others.

The truck then hit a police vehicle, injuring two more people.

The police arrested the driver, Mohd Yousuf, and seized the vehicle. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.



