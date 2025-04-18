Lalithaa Jewellery to open new showroom in Sec’bad tomorrow

Hyderabad: Lalithaa Jewellery is set to inaugurate its new showroom at RP Road, Secunderabad on Saturday. Coinciding with the inauguration and Akshaya Tritiya festival, Lalithaa is extending a special offer of 2 per cent and 3 per cent discount in value addition charges on all its gold jewellery and Rs 6,000 less per carat on all its diamond jewellery. The new showroom will also feature a collection of silverware and gift items.