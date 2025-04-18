Live
- It’s official: Nitish is NDA’s Bihar CM face
- 3-language formula: Hindi mandatory in Maharashtra schools
- RCB batters look to rise above PBKS’ spin challenge
- Who’s blocking whom? Politics over cow deaths turns into a blame game
- Squash players Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh in quarterfinals
- Bowlers shine as MI defeat SRH by 4-wkts
- Shooting World Cup: Raiza Dhillon finishes 5th in her maiden final
- Coalition govt provides quality education and placements
- Sebi chief for high governance standards
- Gold price edges up to record Rs 98,170/10gm
Lalithaa Jewellery to open new showroom in Sec’bad tomorrow
Hyderabad: Lalithaa Jewellery is set to inaugurate its new showroom at RP Road, Secunderabad on Saturday. Coinciding with the inauguration and Akshaya Tritiya festival, Lalithaa is extending a special offer of 2 per cent and 3 per cent discount in value addition charges on all its gold jewellery and Rs 6,000 less per carat on all its diamond jewellery. The new showroom will also feature a collection of silverware and gift items.
