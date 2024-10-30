Live
- Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Heartwarming Photos
- The impact of industry 4.0 on engineering jobs
- Hetmyer returns as West Indies name ODI squad for England series
- Over 14 million people displaced by conflict in Sudan
- ‘Kanguva’ Editor Nishadh Yusuf Passes Away at 43 in Kochi
- Govt launches WAFX WAVES VFX Challenge to promote visual effects artists
- Ullas Programme: Turn 20,000 unlettered people into educators
- Indian stock market opens in red; selling seen in PSU bank, pharma sectors
- Progress For Humanity: Hyundai and Red Bull Tlang Ryan Concludes
- Elderly couple dies in house fire mishap
Just In
Law is not panacea for social evils but mandatory in society
Bhaskar Law College conducted the Orientation Day programme for its first year first semester Law students in the city on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Bhaskar Law College conducted the Orientation Day programme for its first year first semester Law students in the city on Tuesday. Justice Dr G Chandraiah, former Judge, High Court of TS & AP was the chief guest and senior Professor GB Reddy, Director, PGRRCDE OU took part as the guest of honour.
Justice Dr G Chandraiah advocated the importance of reading books and gave real-world examples of the struggles of society and the role played by lawyers-turned-freedom fighters in India’s struggle for Independence. Prof. G B Reddy stressed on the omnipotence and omnipresence of law to the students. He said law is not the panacea for social evils but it is mandatory in society. Students listened to the speeches of the dignitaries with rapt attention.