Law is not panacea for social evils but mandatory in society

Hyderabad: Bhaskar Law College conducted the Orientation Day programme for its first year first semester Law students in the city on Tuesday. Justice Dr G Chandraiah, former Judge, High Court of TS & AP was the chief guest and senior Professor GB Reddy, Director, PGRRCDE OU took part as the guest of honour.

Justice Dr G Chandraiah advocated the importance of reading books and gave real-world examples of the struggles of society and the role played by lawyers-turned-freedom fighters in India’s struggle for Independence. Prof. G B Reddy stressed on the omnipotence and omnipresence of law to the students. He said law is not the panacea for social evils but it is mandatory in society. Students listened to the speeches of the dignitaries with rapt attention.