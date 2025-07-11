Laxity of officials blamed for toddy adulteration and deaths

Hyderabad: After having arrested six people for supplying adulterated toddy at a licenced shop in Kukatpally, the state Excise and Prohibition department has prepared a preliminary report on toddy adulteration which already claimed six lives this week.

The Excise wing found that the local enforcement officials were not conducting regular inspection of the toddy shops, which could have led to the latest incident. Curbs on availability of chemicals that are being blended with toddy were also not enforced strictly, excise officials said and added that the final report will expose the entire adulteration gameplan and stern action would be taken based on the outcome. The role of toddy shop owners in the adulteration process would be established only after receiving the reports, and on completion of taking the statements of the toddy shop owners. Adulteration is tantamount to a serious crime, they added.

The department has issued strict instructions forbidding the use of chemicals, especially chloral hydride, alprazolam and diazepam. Rangareddy district Excise Deputy Commissioner P Dasarath is heading the investigation.