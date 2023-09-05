Laxman flays Udayanidhi’s comments on ‘Sanatana’ Dharma

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman on Monday strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin’s song and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi’s hateful and insulting statement during his speech on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Speaking to the media here, the MP said the TN minister dubbing Sanatana Dharma malaria and dengue and that religion should be eradicated and destroyed since it evil is outrageous and condemnable.

‘Udayanidhi’s statements amount to insulting all Hindus; equating them to diseases like malaria and dengue; shockingly some parties like Congress are defending his comments, rubbing salt into wound and insulting 100 crore Hindus in the country.

Dr. Laxman said TPCC chief Revanth Reddy is trying to throw mud with unnecessary criticism about the One Nation-One Election and asked why is he defending those who denigrate Sanatana Dharma?

‘Hindus and people who believe in Sanatana Dharma should think about the attitude of the Congress’. He said the days for fake secularism and politics of Congress are nearing.

The MP said starting from Ghazni, Mughals, Turks, Akbar, Aurangzeb, Nizams, fanatical Majlis parties, and successors of Rajakars tried to attack Hindu Dharma on many occasions. Temples and shrines were attacked. The attacks on the country and religion have been going on for long. However, “we have preserved Sanatana Dharma intact.,” he said.

He dared the Stalin government to remove “temple from official emblem of Tamil Nadu government. ‘Then all those who believe in Sanatana Dharma will teach you and correct you,” he said.

“You fill coffers with income from temples and shrines. It is bad to make mean comments about Hindu Dharma. Don’t you want votes of Hindus? Stalin has to answer,” he demanded.

He demanded Udayanidhi to tender an unconditional apology. Otherwise people will teach DMK and parties like the Congress and its alliance parties a befitting lesson, he warned.

Dr Laxman said that the DMK is an important partner in the alliance of opposition parties, and the party has a long-standing alliance with the Congress. And if the leader of your coalition parties speaks sarcastically and meanly about Sanatana Dharma, Revanth Reddy should at least answer why he did not speak up.

They are spewing poison on Hindus and Hindu traditions and hurting the sentiments of more than 100 crore Hindus. Anti-Hinduism under the guise of pseudo-secularism is deeply rooted in the Congress.

Congress is the party that is sticking with Owaisi who says that if 15 minutes is given, he will eliminate Hindus from the country.

When crores of Hindus wanted the construction of a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress party opposed the construction of the temple.

Humiliating and taunting Hindus for minority appeasement policies for the sake of Muslim votes.

Coming down heavily on the Congress and DMK, he asked what is the reason behind the Congress teaming up with the Popular Front of India, which incites fanaticism and commits violence, claiming to ban Bajrang Dal, which is fighting for Hinduism?

If the countries of the world want to curb terrorism, Congress is misleading the world by calling it saffron terrorism. People should be wary of the toxic actions of Congress.