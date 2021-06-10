Lee Pharma gets licence to make 2-DG Covid drug

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), a constituent laboratory of CSIR and Lee Pharma, an integrated pharmaceutical company, based in Hyderabad have entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG).

Recently, 2-DG developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received approval for use in Covid-19 patients. It has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence and Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched the drug in the form of sachets.

Lee Pharma informed that they would file the application for getting approval from the Drugs Controller General of India, New Delhi. Lee Pharma will manufacture and commercialise the 2-DG sachets from their formulation facility located at SEZ, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which has the accreditations, by global regulatory agencies.

Dr Srivari Chandrashekar, Director CSIR-IICT, highlighted that "there is the role of CSIR in development of 2-DG, as CSIR-CCMB tested the drug on SARS-CoV-2 viral cultures. CSIR has been engaged in the development of drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 and has undertaken many clinical trials for repurposed drugs. Additionally, this agreement with Lee Pharma Ltd. is towards increasing affordable therapeutic options for treatment of Covid-19". Raghumitra Alla, Director, Lee Pharma said, "This collaboration with CSIR-IICT for 2-DG, API is part of our broader strategy for enhancing Covid-19 treatment options. Further CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad is well-known for its high-quality research and development of various new molecules and we feel proud to be associated with them."





