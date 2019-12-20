Trending :
Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan new Commandant of Military College of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering
Secunderabad: Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan took over the command of Military College of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Friday.

Prior to this appointment, Lt Gen Narayanan was the Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor at MCEME. The MCEME is one of the premier institutes of Indian Army, which is imparting technical training to all ranks of Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME).

The General Officer was commissioned into the Corps of EME on December 24 1982 from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. A graduate in Electronics Engineering from College of Military Engineering, Pune and MCEME, he has done Technical Staff Officers Course from Defense Institute of Advance Technology, Girinagar, and Higher Defense Management Course from College of Defense Management, Secunderabad.

His impressive academic credentials include a Master of Management Studies from Osmania University and M Phil from Punjab University. He is also a specialist in Military Communications equipment and has also attended the prestigious Advance Professional Programme in Public Administration course in which he was awarded the a Gold Medal. For his distinguished service, the officer was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in 2013 and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation Cards in 2002 and 2010.

