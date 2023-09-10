Hyderabad: Emphasising that life is ‘most valuable gift of nature’ DGP Anjani Kumar asserted that ‘one bad chapter does not mean that life is over’.

Filling the air with positive energy with his presence in Gachibowli stadium, while handing over prizes to winners at HANS Marathon on the World Suicide Prevention Day, Anjani Kumar in his message said there will always be challenging moments and difficult times in life. “Friends as it is said, life is a big story and if it is a big story, it will always have ups and downs. We have to overcome and we have to help each other to overcome that. Life is the most valuable gift of nature and we have to take it forward come may,” he underlined.

While lauding the efforts of The Hans India for organising the annual event he said that he was inspired by all the athletes, particularly the elders who are of the ‘veteran category’, the elite. “They have certainly set an example for society. This really reminds me that when there is determination, anything is possible and all of you have shown that. I convey my heartfelt regards to each one of you,” he added.